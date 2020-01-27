{{head.currentUpdate}}

Maruti launches BS VI compliant CNG version of Alto at Rs 4.32 lakh

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has launched BS VI compliant CNG version of its hatchback Alto with price starting at Rs 4.32 lakh (ex showroom, Delhi).

The Alto S-CNG offers a mileage of 31.59 km/kg, MSI said in a statement.

"With the introduction of Alto BS6 S-CNG, we reinforce our efforts towards sustainable green mobility," MSI Executive Director (Marketing &amp; Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

The launch of company's S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to government's vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2 per cent now to 15 per cent by 2030, MSI said.

The auto major has already sold over 1 lakh BSVI Alto units in the country, it added.

