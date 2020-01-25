Watch video: A real motorcycle that can fly

We have seen concepts of several flying bikes. Most of them were from the hovercraft family that take off vertically like a helicopter. Though they are called bikes, none of them can run on a road.

Now, a French automotive company, Lazareth, has showcased the first operational prototype of a true motorcycle that can fly.

The concept titled LMV 496 unveiled last year can travel on the road and fly. Set to be launched this year, the flying bike has a price tag of 3,80,000 euros (around Rs 3 crore). On the road, the bike is powered by an electric motor and in the air, it uses a jet engine.

It has four horizontal jet turbines – one in each corner delivering 1,300 HP of thrust, helping the bike fly for 10 minutes. The turbines are fed with kerosene.

The instrument console on the bike will provide all the information such as the vehicle's height, fuel, position, and direction, among others. Built using carbon composite, the company claims that the bike weighs just 140 kg.

The flying motorcycle is equipped with a battery that can power the motor to a range of 60 miles (96 km) in a single charge.

Initially, the company plans to build five prototypes. However, the company is yet to clarify if an owner can ride the bike on public streets or if a special licence is needed for the same.