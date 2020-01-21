Watch: Mahindra XUV300 gets 5-star adult safety rating in Global NCAP test

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday said its compact SUV XUV300 has received five-star rating for adult occupant protection from Global NCAP, an international safety accreditation body.

The XUV300 becomes the first Indian vehicle to score the highest points among all five-star rated cars tested so far by Global NCAP, the auto major said in a statement.

The vehicle also becomes the first Indian vehicle to score a four-star child safety rating, it added.

"This is a proud moment for Mahindra as the 5-Star rating reiterates our unstinted commitment towards safety. Today's conscious buyers rate safety as a top priority while making their purchase decision and we have designed the XUV300 to be one of the safest vehicles in India," M&M president-automotive Rajan Wadhera said.

This recognition will further spur the company as well as the Indian automotive industry to achieve similar safety standards for the entire range of vehicles on Indian roads, it added.

The model comes with many first-in-segment safety features including seven airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, front parking sensors and heated ORVMs.

Commenting on the development, Global NCAP CEO and President David Ward said the XUV300 has scored the highest combined crash test result of all the cars tested in India till date.

"We are delighted with this hugely positive outcome in our #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. It's a vitally important win for Indian consumers and sets a safety challenge that every manufacturer must now be measured against," he added.

Tata Motors' compact SUV Nexon and soon to be launched premium hatchback Altroz are the other models which have received highest rating from the Global NCAP in terms of adult occupant protection.