Even cops wanted to pose for a pic with this Rs 19 lakh bike | Video

Vehicle inspections by the police are aimed at ensuring the safety of passengers. However, the hassles caused by these inspections are plenty, especially for superbikes.

However, recently, a video of a vehicle inspection by the Tamil Nadu police has gone viral. The Tamil Nadu cops not only sought the RC book and other documents, but also wanted to take a photo with the bike.

The vehicle stopped by the cops was owned by a YouTube vlogger, ‘Ride With KC’. KC was riding a Rs 19 lakh BMW bike - GS R1200 - from Ooty to Coimbatore. People could be heard wondering whether BMW has started making bikes in the video.

And, the video where cops were posing for photos with the bike has gone viral. In the video, KC says that the cops were very polite and also sought information regarding the attractions of the bike.

The incident happened on the seventh day of the Mumbai-Rameshwaram ride. The GS R1200 is BMW's adventure bike that uses a 1170 cc engine generating 123 bhp power and 125 Nm torque. The base model of the bike is priced at Rs 19 lakh, while the top model has an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 22 lakh.