Hyundai opens bookings for compact sedan Aura

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday announced opening of bookings for its upcoming compact sedan Aura.

The Aura, which will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options, can be booked with a down payment of Rs 10,000 at Hyundai website and dealerships, the company said in a statement.
HMIL Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Tarun Garg said the company is beginning a new decade with the commencement of bookings for the Aura.

"We are confident that Hyundai Aura will make a mark in its segment," he added.

The car will be launched on January 21. It will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Ford Aspire, which are priced between Rs 5.82-9.79 lakh, in the compact sedan segment.  

