Land Rover's new affordable SUV to use Tata Harrier platform

Land Rover fans are in for a big treat. The carmaker is developing an affordable SUV which will be built on the Tata Harrier platform.

The Tata Harrier is based on OmegaArc, a low-cost platform essentially re-engineered from the Jaguar Land Rover's D8 platform. Besides the five-seater Harrier, its soon-to-be launched seven-seater sibling too will be using the same platform.

Positioned below Discovery Sport, the new SUV is codenamed L860. Though based on the new Land Rover Defender concept DC100, it may not have a boxy shape like the Defender and could be launched by 2021.

The vehicle could be powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged mid-hybrid engine. Initially, it could come out with a front-wheel drive model. To be launched initially in the UK, it is expected that its price could begin from 25,000 euros.