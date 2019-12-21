MG ZS EV booking begins in 5 cities

New Delhi: MG (Morris Garages) Motor India on Saturday began accepting bookings for its much-awaited ZS EV, India’s first pure electric internet SUV. The carmaker also announced a very special introductory price for the first 1,000 customers. The ZS EV can be booked for INR 50,000 on mgmotor.co.in and select showrooms across 5 cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

MG Motor India is setting up a 5-step charging ecosystem that is aimed at fulfilling the needs of EV customer. Each ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge at any 15amp socket. The car maker will also install an AC fast charger at home/office of the customers. The carmaker is also setting up a DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms that can be availed 24x7 and plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes and provide charge-on-the-go with RSA (road side assistance). Through Super-Fast DC chargers (50 kW), the ZS EV will reach 80% battery capacity within 50 minutes while AC fast chargers installed at homes will take around 6 - 8 hours for a full charge.

The MG ZS EV offers India’s best vehicle ownership package - the “eShield”, with free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometers on the car, 8 yrs /150k km warranty on battery and also includes round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years, for private registered cars. It's running cost is approx Rs 1 per km. All these elements under “eShield” are aimed at enhancing the customer experience and providing complete peace of mind.

Not only charging infrastructure, MG Motor India is also working responsibly towards ensuring that the MG ZS EV’s battery is re-used and disposed responsibly. The company has tied up with two different companies - Exicom Tele-Systems for second-life use of the batteries in a wide range of non-automotive applications; and Umicore, global materials technology and recycling group headquartered in Belgium for battery handling, recycling and end-of-lifecycle battery disposal.

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by many celebrities, including the British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic and innovative brand over the last 95 years.