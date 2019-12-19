In ‘Kurup’ look, Dulquer Salmaan conquers the desert in FJ Cruiser

Young actor Dulquer Salmaan is one of the craziest auto lovers in the Malayalam film industry. Dulquer, who likes vintage vehicles and adventure bikes, is an excellent driver like his dad Mammootty.

The actor who likes to do road trips on bikes have put up a video of a desert safari on social media. The video shows DQ conquering the sand dunes of the desert sporting the looks for his upcoming film 'Kurup'.

Kurup tells the real-life criminal Sukumara Kurup's story and is currently being shot in Dubai. The video has been released as the shooting of the film is progressing in the emirate.

DQ's desert drive is the FJ Cruiser SUV, a retro style, mid-size SUV from Japanese carmaker Toyota that is known for its excellent performance and comfortable handling. Powered by a four-litre, V6 engine, the SUV is available in both right and left-hand drive versions.

DQ's photographs for the film Kurup had already become a rage on the social media. Other stars who are sharing screen space with DQ include Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, Shane and Tom Chacko.

The film that brings director Srinath Rajendran and DQ together after their Second Show will be released soon.

Other popular actors like Sobhita Dhulipala and Sunny Wayne will also be seen along with DQ in the film. The screenplay for the film is by Arvind K S and Daniell Sayooj Nair.