Why Karlmann King is the world's most expensive SUV

A design that is undeniably different than anything else you’ll see on the roads. Features that can be chosen by the customer. A bullet-proof body. The video shows why the Karlmann King is the most expensive SUV in the world. The vehicle has a whopping price tag, which begins from $1.08 million and goes up to $3.8 million.

Stealing the show from other world-class luxury vehicles, the Karlmann King was first displayed at the Dubai auto show in 2017. World's costliest SUVs such as Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini can't hold a candle before the Karlmann King.

Designed by a Chinese company IAT and built by a European team which comprises over 1,800 people, only 12 units of the Karlmann King will ever be made in order to maintain its uniqueness.

The SUV is built on a Ford F-550 platform and weighs 4,500 kg. If you choose the bullet-proof version, the weight goes up to a massive 6,000 kg. Under the hood is the 6.8-litre V12 engine from the Ford F-550 itself. The engine churns out close to 400 bhp and has a top speed of 220 kmph.

The body has been built using carbon fibre and steel. The bespoke interior is equipped with all ultra-modern features such as HD sound system, HD 4K TV, a safe to keep money, phone projection system, optional satellite TV, optional satellite phone, coffee machine, electric table, air purifier, neon lights and fridge, among others.

The SUV is 5990 mm long, 2,480 mm wide and 2,480 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,691 mm. Fuel tank capacity is 151 litres.