New Jaguar XE launched, price starts at Rs 44.98 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover has launched the new Jaguar XE sedan in India with a price tag starting from Rs 44.98 lakh.

Introduced earlier this year in international markets, the XE comes with changes in both its interior and exterior. Jaguar has come out with enough new features and changes to take on rivals like BMW 3 Series, Mercedes Benz C Class and Audi A4.

The XE facelift is available in India in two variants and two engine options, four variants in total. Compared to the previous model, the base model of the petrol variant is costlier by Rs 4.4 lakh. However, the new top model XE diesel is Rs 66,000 cheaper than its outgoing model.

The new XE has been inspired by the design of F-Type sports car, all-electric I-Pace SUV and other stablemates. In the front, the bumper has been tweaked and the LED headlights are new. In the rear, the bumper is completely revised. The alloy wheels too get a new design.

The dashboard looks more or less the same but comes with new features. It features a new digital instrument cluster (top-spec XE variant), a large touchscreen for the infotainment system, another touchscreen unit for controlling temperature and seat functions. These features are similar to the new Land Rover models. The overall quality of the cabin has gone up, with hard plastics giving way to soft-touch plastics.