{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

MG Motor unveils ZS electric vehicle, launch in January

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

MG Motor unveils ZS electric vehicle, launch in January
SHARE

New Delhi: MG Motor India on Thursday unveiled its electric car model ZS in the country and said it plans to start selling the model in five cities from January onwards.

"This is going to be our second product after Hector. We firmly believe the future of automobiles is connected and electric," MG Motor India president and managing director Rajeev Chaba told reporters here.

MG Motor unveils ZS electric vehicle, launch in January

The company has tied up with various partners to launch the EV with entire charging ecosystem, he added.

Chaba said the company would launch more EVs in future and the ZS is just the beginning in that space.

MG Motor unveils ZS electric vehicle, launch in January

MG Motor will start ZS sales with five cities - Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bangalore, Chaba said.

The company plans to launch the model, which comes with 143 PS of power and over 300 km of range, in January.

MG Motor unveils ZS electric vehicle, launch in January

The model would be produced at the company's manufacturing facility at Halol, Gujarat.

Advertisement
MORE IN FAST TRACK
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES