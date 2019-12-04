Pay traffic fine within 7 days or get ready to be ‘waylaid’

Palakkad: Vehicles which do not pay traffic fines within seven days of violation, can henceforth be captured from anywhere in the country. The new rule will be effective from January next year.

If such vehicles come within 10 metres of police, motor vehicles department or interceptor vehicles, officials will get an alert. The ‘erring’ vehicles can continue their journey only if the e-challan is paid online.

The system to catch the errant vehicle is being put in place using the FASTag, GPS and the central government's Vahan Sarathi software.

Procedures to implement e-challan and adding vehicles' info in Vahan Sarathi software will be completed by this month in Kerala. The details of the e-challan, both when it is generated and paid, will be updated in the software.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had earlier announced that toll payments on highways would be accepted through FASTags from December 15.

FASTag is a prepaid tag, affixed on vehicle's windscreen, that enables automatic deduction of toll charges and lets the vehicle pass through the toll plaza without stopping for the cash transaction.

Pay all fines online

Fines for traffic violations can be paid online instantly. The practice of making payments during inspections and through offices and courts will be eliminated. The system has already been implemented in New Delhi, Mumbai and Goa. If anybody has objections to the fine, a case has to be filed in the court within seven days.