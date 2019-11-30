Toyota Raize small SUV unveiled in Japan, will it come to India?

Toyota has unveiled its small SUV Raize for the Japanese market. The SUV will be available for sale in Japan for 1,679,000 yen (around Rs 10.9 lakh).

The sub-4 metre SUV has been developed by Toyota's subsidiary Daihatsu. The Raize is based on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), an off-shoot of Toyota's TNGA platform. Toyota claimed that the new vehicle has been developed keeping in mind performance and ride comfort.

The Raize is 3,995 mm long, 1,695 mm tall and 1620 mm wide with a wheelbase of 2525 mm. The SUV gets a set of large 17-inch alloys and a boot space of 369 litres. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine churns out 98 bhp of peak power and 140 Nm of peak torque.

The SUV has been launched with D-CVT (Continuously variable transmission) option. The company claimed that the combination of 1.0-litre turbo engine and D-CVT will provide the strength of a bigger engine and fuel efficiency of a small powertrain.

The Raize gets a muscular stance, together with LED headlamps, LED foglamps, a black roof, and black cladding on the bumper and on the sides. In international markets, the Raize will rival Suzuki's Jimny. Since it is shorter than four metres, in India, the Raise will have plenty of competition from Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 300 and Hyundai Venue. But it is not clear whether Toyota is planning to introduce the SUV in India or not.