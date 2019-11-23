New gen would go wow over this 1 Ton of Dhoni from the Army

{{head.currentUpdate}}

We love to admire our military vehicles, be it a Jeep or a Bullet. When the Army auctions them, we often go out of our way to acquire them too. Such a love affair could have encouraged Indian former captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni to buy a Nissan 1 Ton truck. Dhoni is the second owner of the 1 Ton that was auctioned by the Army in 2016.

Dhoni not only bought the military truck but also gave it an excellent makeover so much so that the photographs of the vehicle have gone viral on social media. The car, painted in bright green, has been modified by SD Offroaders.

The photographs of the 1 Ton are spreading on the social media in the name of Jonga. The Jonga owned by Dhoni is 20 years old. Both the Jonga and Nissan 1 ton were used by the Armed Forces from 1965 to 1999. The Jonga built by the Indian Army was based on Nissan’s global SUV called the Patrol 60. The 1 Ton is also Nissan's vehicle. Then, both these vehicles used to be the trusted companions of the Indian Army and were used as ambulance, and signal and recovery vehicles.

Jonga is the acronym of the Jabalpur Ordnance and Guncarriage Assembly. Jonga used to be rolled out from the military manufacturing unit in Jabalpur from 1965 to 1999. It is considered as the best 4x4 vehicle the Army had. Both the 1 Ton and Jonga are powered by a four-litre, six-cylinder, in-line petrol engine though in Jonga it produces 110 bhp of power but 128 bhp in the 1 Ton.

