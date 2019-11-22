Yes, pillion too needs a helmet, but be careful while buying a helmet

Kottayam: The Kerala High Court order making helmet compulsory for pillion riders has been accepted without much protest by the public in the district.

Most regular riders are now planning to buy one soon. However, buying a helmet should not be aimed at avoiding a traffic fine. Instead it should be worn to save your life.

While buying a helmet:

• Helmets with ISI mark are available in the market from Rs 850.

• Types of motorcycle helmets that are available include full face, open face and flip-ups.

• Full-face helmets are the most sought-after helmets. They provide better protection to head, face and jawbones.

• Open face or half-face helmets are known as ladies’ helmet.

• The front portion of flip-up helmets can be opened with the help of a switch. The price starts from Rs 1,200.

• The first thing to check while buying a helmet is if it fits right.

• A full-face helmet should extend an inch below the chin.

• There should be a gap of a finger between the chin and the helmet.

• The helmet should cover the back of your head until above the neck.

Police inspection

The Kottayam police and the motor vehicles department have decided to continue with the existing inspections. Right now, the pillions who are caught without helmets are issued a warning and advice. Once the law comes into force, inspections will be stricter, the department said.

Children above the age of four will be considered a passenger on the motorcycle. So, if the third passenger on the bike is above four years, it will be considered a violation of law. However, according to existing norms, a motorcycle can attract only one helmet fine at a time. At present, the fine set by the statement government for helmet-less travel in Kerala in Rs 500. (Information: Tojo M Thomas, Enforcement RTO, Kottayam).

Loan

There is a provision to avail a loan for buying a helmet. Some dealers also provide free helmet. But they usually provide only one free helmet.

Helmet for kids

Children seldom wear helmet. Hence, it is difficult to find helmets for kids in the market. Light and compact helmets are ideal for children.