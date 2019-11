Kottayam: With more than 10 lakh readers, Manorama Fast Track has become the most widely read automobile magazine in India.

As per the figures of the Indian Readership Survey (IRS) Quarter 2, 2019, Fast Track has 10,80,000 readers. English magazines Autocar (8,77,000) and BBC Top Gear (5,11,000) are at the second and third spots, respectively.

Fast Track is the only magazine from Kerala to make it to the prestigious IRS list.