Kia to launch small SUV and MPV next year

After the hot-seller Kia Seltos, the Korean carmaker is planning to launch two new vehicles next year. They include the premium MPV Carnival and small SUV QY.

Kia is likely to display both the cars at the upcoming auto show in New Delhi early next year. Carnival was displayed at the previous auto show and had received much attention from visitors.

The Carnival is sold overseas in seven, eight, nine and 11-seat configurations. In order to offer the best ride comfort, Kia is likely to come in a seven-seater configuration in India. It could be equipped with captain seats in the middle and retractable footrests.

The small SUV, codenamed QY, will be launched after the Carnival. Though it is not yet confirmed officially, the new vehicle will be based on the Hyundai Carlino concept. To be powered by both petrol and diesel engines, the SUV will rival Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport and XUV 300.