TOP STORIES

CURRENCY CHAOS New Year brings no respite as Keralites continue to chase notes Official figures show that half of the ATMs in Kerala still are non-functional, though the rush at banks has come down considerably.

No fact, no data: a hollow speech by PM Modi on New Year’s eve The most disappointed were those who hoped that the restrictions on withdrawals could be lifted entirely after the 50-day deadline.

PM Modi's year-end speech fails to cheer up Kerala's financial sector The host of schemes and sops prime minister Narendra Modi announced fall short of helping the state's economy to recover from the slowdown.

SP FEUD Akhilesh camp declares UP CM as new SP chief, Mulayam named party 'mentor' Soon after the announcement, the national convention was declared unconstitutional by Mulayam Singh Yadav.

CRIME Teen student stabbed to death during New Year revelry in Palakkad Two bike-borne assailants attacked a group of youths who were taking part in New Year celebrations. Another teenager Akhil was also injured in the attack.

MOVIE BUZZ Mammootty's Raja 2, Mohanlal film and more: Vysakh's next 5 movies will stun you Malayalam filmmaker Vysakh, who is fresh from the huge success of 'Pulimurugan', announced not just one but five films on New Year day.

SABARIMALA After aravana, Sabarimala faces shortage of unniyappam If its efforts go in vain, several pilgrims arriving at the shrine for Makaravilakku, will have to return without unniyappams.

DEMONETIZATION PROTEST Rahul scoots out of the country as Congress shoots at Modi

POLITICAL VIOLENCE Political violence mars New Year celebrations in Kerala: 8 injured in separate attacks

HAPPY NEW YEAR World says hello to 2017 in style | Video, pix

SHADOW ON NEW YEAR 'Santa' kills 39 in Istanbul nightclub terror attack