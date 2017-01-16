Kannur on a new page: Pinarayi inaugurates School Kalolsavam | Videos
Kannur had announced it in the very beginning - that this year's State School Kalolsavam will be different from earlier years.
A snap from the procession that marks the beginning of 57th State School Youth Festival. Photo: Manorama
Crowd at the main venue during the opening ceremony of 57th State School Youth Festival. Photo: Manorama
Crowd watching the Kalolsavam procession. Photo: Manorama
A snap from the procession that marks the beginning of 57th State School Youth Festival. Photo: Sajeesh Shankar
An areal view of main venue of the 57th State School Youth Festival. Photo: Manorama
A snap from the procession that marks the beginning of 57th State School Youth Festival. Photo: Sajeesh Shankar
Officials at the Kalolsavam appeal committee. Photo: Manorama
A snap from the procession that marks the beginning of 57th State School Youth Festival. Photo: Manorama
