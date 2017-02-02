TOP STORIES

UNION BUDGET 2017 Jaitley connects digital with rural, hopes to prise open a votebank Though apparently innocuous, the proposals in the Budget can have serious consequences with five states moving to the polls in the near future.

Jaitley cuts I-T rates, pushes digital economy | Highlights Jaitley rolls out Budget to transform economy, ease tax pain of salaried class; attempts to clean up election funding, black economy.

Online rail tickets, water filters to get cheaper; LED lamps, cigarettes costlier Though Jaitley said his proposals on excise and customs duties will not result in any significant loss or gain to the exchequer, the fine print suggests a host of items can become either cheaper or dearer.

Budget 2017: all you need to know about the new tax regime Confused over the tax proposals in the Union Budget 2017 presented by Arun Jaitley on Wednesday? Here's your guide.

Left, Congress in Kerala term Budget disappointing CM Pinarayi said the state government expected some relief in the cooperative banking sector but nothing has been done.

CRICKET Chahal sparks England collapse as India win T20 series Yuzvendra Chahal has become the first Indian to take six wickets in a T20 match.

KOTTAYAM SHOCKER Jilted lover tries self-immolation after setting girl ablaze, both die The girl was a fourth year student of the School of Medical Education in Kottayam while the youth was a former student of the college.

KANPUR TRAGEDY 7 dead as under-construction building collapses The police said the exact number of dead and injured could be ascertained only later as many more are fear trapped under the rubble.

LEFTIST EXTREMISM 4 Odisha cops killed in blast by Maoists

LAW ACADEMY STIR Several injured as BJP march in Thiruvananthapuram turns violent