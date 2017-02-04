onmanorama

Last Updated Saturday February 04 2017 09:03 AM IST

  • Adieu Ahamed

    Congress leaders T. Siddique, Mukul Wasnik, M.M. Hassan, KPCC chief V.M. Sudheeran, M.I. Shanavas, MLAs M.K. Raghavan and K.M Shaji pay tribute to former union minister E. Ahamed at League House on Wednesday. Photo: Abu Hashim

    Adieu Ahamed

  • Adieu Ahamed

    Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan (C), CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (3rd R), MLAs A. Pradeepkumar (R), P.K. Kunhalikutty (2nd R) and CPM leader M.V. Jayarajan (L) pay their last respects to former union minister E. Ahamed at League House on Wednesday. Photo: Abu Hashim

    Adieu Ahamed

  • Adieu Ahamed

    Mortal remains of former union minister E Ahamed brought to IUML headquarters, League House, in Kozhikode on Wednesday evening. Photo: Abu Hashim

    Adieu Ahamed

  • Adieu Ahamed

    People wait outside the League House in Kozhikode to pay their last respects to former union minister E. Ahamed. Photo: Abu Hashim

    Adieu Ahamed

  • Adieu Ahamed

    Kerala transport minister A.K. Saseendran pays last respects to former union minister E. Ahamed at League House in Kozhikode on Thursday. Photo: Abu Hashim

    Adieu Ahamed

  • Adieu Ahamed

    A member of the Lok Sabha for more than 25 years and a member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly for 18 years, Ahamed was the president of the Indian Union Muslim League when he died at the age of 78. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Onmanorama

    Adieu Ahamed

  • Adieu Ahamed

    E Ahamed welcomed by P.K. Kunhalikutty (right) for a commerative meeting of Panakkad Syed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal. Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal is seen sitting near by. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Onmanorama

    Adieu Ahamed

  • Adieu Ahamed

    E Ahamed (left) is seen with IUML Kerala president Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal (right) and Malayala Manorama editor Philip Mathew. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Onmanorama

    Adieu Ahamed

  • Adieu Ahamed

    E. Ahamed (left) is seen as Dubai Ports International executive chairman Sultan Ahammed Bin Sulayem presents a momento to then Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh at the stone laying ceremony of Vallarpadam container terminal in Kochi. Photo: Tony Dominic/Onmanorama

    Adieu Ahamed

  • Adieu Ahamed

    Ahamed, the longest-serving Union minister from Kerala, was a key figure in India’s diplomatic relations with the Arab countries. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Onmanorama

    Adieu Ahamed

  • Adieu Ahamed

    A file photo of former central minister and Muslim League leader E. Ahamed MP from an event. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Onmanorama

    Adieu Ahamed

