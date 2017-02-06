onmanorama

Thiruvananthapuram

26ï¿½C

Haze

Advanced Search

Enter word or phrase

Look for articles in

Sites
Last Updated Monday February 06 2017 04:59 AM IST

NATION

UNION BUDGET 2017

KERALA

ENTERTAINMENT

TRAILERS

FOOD

LIFESTYLE

WORLD

SPORTS

SLIDE SHOW

  • Lakme Fashion Week 2017

    Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur displays the creation of fashion brand SVA by fashion designers Sonam and Paras Modi during the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Photo: PTI

    Lakme Fashion Week 2017

  • Lakme Fashion Week 2017

    Nepal's first transgender model Anjali Lama takes part in an event during Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017 in Mumbai on Friday. Photo: Getty images

    Lakme Fashion Week 2017

  • Lakme Fashion Week 2017

    Nepal's first transgender model Anjali Lama showcases a creation by designer Gen Next at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017 in the Indian city of Mumbai. Photo: Getty images

    Lakme Fashion Week 2017

  • Lakme Fashion Week 2017

    Nepal's first transgender model Anjali Lama takes part in an event during Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017 in Mumbai on Friday. Photo: PTI

    Lakme Fashion Week 2017

  • Lakme Fashion Week 2017

    Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari walks the ramp during a fashion show at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo: PTI

    Lakme Fashion Week 2017

  • Lakme Fashion week 2017

    Models walk the ramp during a fashion show at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo: PTI

    Lakme Fashion week 2017

  • Lakme Fashion Week 2017

    Bollywood actress Adah Sharma walks the ramp during the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo: PTI

    Lakme Fashion Week 2017

  • Lakme Fashion Week 2017

    Models display the Sustainable Man collection during the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Photo: PTI

    Lakme Fashion Week 2017

  • Lakme Fashion Week 2017

    Models walk the ramp during a fashion show displaying the collection of designer Nishka Lulla at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo: PTI

    Lakme Fashion Week 2017

  • Lakme Fashion Week 2017

    Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur displays the creation of fashion brand SVA by fashion designers Sonam and Paras Modi during the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Photo: PTI

    Lakme Fashion Week 2017

  • Lakme Fashion Week 2017

    Models walk the ramp during a fashion show at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo: PTI

    Lakme Fashion Week 2017

  • Lakme Fashion week 2017

    A model walks the ramp during a fashion show at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo : PTI

    Lakme Fashion week 2017

  • Lakme Fashion Week 2017

    Models walk the ramp during the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo: PTI

    Lakme Fashion Week 2017

  • Lakme Fashion Week 2017

    A dancer performs during the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo: PTI

    Lakme Fashion Week 2017

  • Lakme Fashion Week 2017

    Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela displays the fashion brand Rara Avis by designer Sonal Verma during the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017, in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo: PTI

    Lakme Fashion Week 2017

BUSINESS
  • BSE
  • NSE
SENSEX
28240.52
13.91
NIFTY
8740.95
6.70

ASSEMBLY POLLS 2017

WELLNESS

TRAVEL

BEST OF KERALA

Desktop View
Actual View