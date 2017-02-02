onmanorama

Last Updated Thursday February 02 2017 01:12 AM IST

  • Adieu Ahamed

    A member of the Lok Sabha for more than 25 years and a member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly for 18 years, Ahamed was the president of the Indian Union Muslim League when he died at the age of 78. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Onmanorama

    Adieu Ahamed

  • Adieu Ahamed

    E Ahamed welcomed by P.K. Kunhalikutty (right) for a commerative meeting of Panakkad Syed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal. Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal is seen sitting near by. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Onmanorama

    Adieu Ahamed

  • Adieu Ahamed

    E Ahamed (left) is seen with IUML Kerala president Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal (right) and Malayala Manorama editor Philip Mathew. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Onmanorama

    Adieu Ahamed

  • Adieu Ahamed

    E. Ahamed (left) is seen as Dubai Ports International executive chairman Sultan Ahammed Bin Sulayem presents a momento to then Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh at the stone laying ceremony of Vallarpadam container terminal in Kochi. Photo: Tony Dominic/Onmanorama

    Adieu Ahamed

  • Adieu Ahamed

    Ahamed, the longest-serving Union minister from Kerala, was a key figure in India’s diplomatic relations with the Arab countries. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Onmanorama

    Adieu Ahamed

  • Adieu Ahamed

    A file photo of former central minister and Muslim League leader E. Ahamed MP from an event. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Onmanorama

    Adieu Ahamed

