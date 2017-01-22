Onmanorama

Last Updated Sunday January 22 2017 09:18 AM IST

STATE SCHOOL YOUTH FEST

PRESIDENT TRUMP

SLIDE SHOW

  President Trump

    President Donald Trump waves after he is sworn into office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

    President Trump

  President Trump

    Donald Trump is sworn in as US president on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

    President Trump

  President Trump

    Vice president-elect Mike Pence takes the oath of office during the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

    President Trump

  President Trump

    President Elect Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

    President Trump

  President Trump

    Tiffany Trump (L), Barron Trump, Vanessa Trump, Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump stand on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

    President Trump

  President Trump

    President Elect Donald Trump's children Barron Trump (L), Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

    President Trump

  President Trump

    Former president Bill Clinton and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

    President Trump

  President Trump

    President-elect Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect Melania Trump depart St. John's Church on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photo: Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty Images

    President Trump

  President Trump

    Former U.S. president of the United States George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush arrive near the east front steps of the Capitol Building before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in at the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Capitol Hill on January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Photo: John Angelillo-Pool/Getty Images

    President Trump

  President Trump

    Barack Obama (R) and First Lady Michelle Obama (L) welcome president-elect Donald Trump(2nd-R) and his wife Melania to the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. AFP/Jim Watson/Getty Images

    President Trump

Actual View