Hold referendum to know what your citizens want: Rajnath to Pakistan
'Pakistani authorities who speak in favor of a referendum in Kashmir better conduct it first on their own soil to know what their people really want,' the home minister said.
Haze
Sasikala's elevation is without precedence in the party's history. She had not successfully...
The Central Information Commission has directed the Prime Minister's Office to 'initiate fresh...
Ever since the teaser of Si3 aka Singam 3 hit the internet with a bang, Suriya fans all over the...
The model has already found fans in the audience in just three days of the event with people...
The findings showed that food packaging contains more than two dozen toxic highly fluoridated...
A sweet and crunchy fridge cake to melt your loved one's heart
The move to cut the import duty to 2.5 percent from the current 5 percent will make the fuel cheaper by Rs 12 to 14 per unit, providing a much-needed boost to the existing and proposed LNG-based industries in the state.
'I couldn't remember his name and hence said 'some Pillai'. I never meant to demean him or his family,' Pinarayi said.
It was Chazelle's first DGA win and first nomination for only his third feature film, which scored a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations last month.
Savoury semolina idli - just as tasty
Kuwait's foreign ministry refuted the report, which was widely picked up by news websites popular with Trump supporters.
Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri won their respective reverse singles matches to hand India a comfortable victory.
Following the suspension of license, IndiGo would have to outsource the training program, which would result in additional cost for the carrier.
Addressing a joint rally in Kanpur, Akhilesh and Rahul urged voters to ensure that the BJP is trounced in UP.