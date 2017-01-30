onmanorama

Last Updated Monday January 30 2017 03:39 AM IST

  Federer wins Oz Open

    Roger Federer holds aloft the trophy after beating Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final in Melbourne on Sunday. Getty Images

    Federer wins Oz Open

  • Federer wins Oz Open

    Rafael Nadal, left, congratulates Roger Federer during the presentation ceremony. Getty Images

    Federer wins Oz Open

  • Federer wins Oz Open

    Australian tennis legend Rod Laver poses with runner-up Rafael Nadal, left, and champion Roger Federer. Getty Images

    Federer wins Oz Open

  • Federer wins Oz Open

    Rafael Nadal, left, is crestfallen at the end of the final. Getty Images

    Federer wins Oz Open

  • Federer wins Oz Open

    Rafael Nadal hits a forehand return in the final. Getty Images

    Federer wins Oz Open

  • Federer wins Oz Open

    Roger Federer is on cloud nine after winning the final. Getty Images

    Federer wins Oz Open

  • Federer wins Oz Open

    Xisca Perello, girlfriend of Rafael Nadal, celebrates him winning a point in the final. Getty Images

    Federer wins Oz Open

  • Federer wins Oz Open

    Mirka Federer, right, cheers her husband Roger Federer on during the final. Getty Images

    Federer wins Oz Open

  • Federer wins Oz Open

    Roger Federer makes a backhand return during the final. Getty Images

    Federer wins Oz Open

  • Federer wins Oz Open

    Roger Federer serves during the final against Rafael Nadal. Getty Images

    Federer wins Oz Open

