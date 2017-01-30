TOP STORIES

UP POLLS BJP ready to accept UP polls as referendum on demonetization: Amit Shah The BJP chief accused the SP and chief minister Akhilesh Yadav of playing up their family feud so as 'to brush under the carpet the serious issues of law and order collapse and rampant corruption.'

Mulayam trashes SP-Congress alliance, refuses to campaign Noting he had advised his son against entering into an electoral alliance with the Congress, Mulayam Singh said it was most unfortunate that Akhilesh had done so in his quest to grab power.

CRICKET Nagpur T20I: Bumrah bowls India to an unlikely win Jasprit Bumrah bowled a terrific final over as India snatched a five-run win over England in the second Twenty20 International to level the three-match series 1-1.

LAW ACADEMY STIR CPM's conciliatory move goes in vain as Lekshmi Nair refuses to quit Lekshmi Nair did not soften her stance even after the ruling CPM held talks with her father and academy director N. Narayanan Nair.

TENNIS Federer edges out Nadal to regain Australian Open Roger Federer ended his Grand Slam drought with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over arch-rival Rafael Nadal in a thrilling Australian Open final.

DEATH OF AN ARTIST Bharatanatyam dancer, performing with his guru, dies on stage | Video Omanakuttan had been active in the area of classical dance for over 25 years.

RAJIV GANDHI MURDER CIA assessed Rajiv Gandhi assassination 5 years before he was killed! The report, whose complete title is not entirely available as it is part deleted, was prepared on the basis of inputs available to the CIA till January 1986.

INTERVIEW What’s on KM Mani’s wish list on the eve of 84th birthday Mani throws some valuable insights into his life in an interview with Onmanorama on the eve of his 84th birthday.

TRUMP VS IMMIGRANTS Under fire, British PM May criticizes Trump curb on refugees