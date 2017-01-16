Onmanorama

Last Updated Monday January 16 2017 10:24 PM IST

STATE SCHOOL YOUTH FEST

  • State Youth Festival

    A snap from the procession that marks the beginning of 57th State School Youth Festival. Photo: Manorama

  • State Youth Festival

    Crowd at the main venue during the opening ceremony of 57th State School Youth Festival. Photo: Manorama

  • State Youth Festival

    Crowd watching the Kalolsavam procession. Photo: Manorama

  • State Youth Festival

    A snap from the procession that marks the beginning of 57th State School Youth Festival. Photo: Sajeesh Shankar

  • State Youth Festival

    An areal view of main venue of the 57th State School Youth Festival. Photo: Manorama

  • State Youth Festival

    A snap from the procession that marks the beginning of 57th State School Youth Festival. Photo: Sajeesh Shankar

  • State Youth Festival

    Officials at the Kalolsavam appeal committee. Photo: Manorama

  • State Youth Festival

    A snap from the procession that marks the beginning of 57th State School Youth Festival. Photo: Manorama

