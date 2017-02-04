More tragedy at Pune IT park: after Infosys employee's murder, TCS techie found hanging in flat
The incident took place Friday, four days after a 23-year-old woman employee of Infosys was allegedly murdered at her workstation in the same IT Park.
E mail
Password
Forgot your password ?
24ï¿½C
Haze
The survey, done in 11 districts, found that an overwhelming 86 percent of respondents approved of...
Fukri review: The movie is an out-and-out entertainer that revolves around an aristocratic family...
Alia Bhatt is one of those celebrities who keeps posting pictures from her various trips - be it...
Of course, ornaments enhance beauty and speak about your prosperity. But did you know they could...
It's not every day that you walk into a shopping mall and get to dance with Bollywood star Hrithik...
The incident took place Friday, four days after a 23-year-old woman employee of Infosys was allegedly murdered at her workstation in the same IT Park.
The move to cut the import duty to 2.5 percent from the current 5 percent will make the fuel cheaper by Rs 12 to 14 per unit, providing a much-needed boost to the existing and proposed LNG-based industries in the state.
Pinarayi said a probe should be held on all matters that happened after the death of 78-year-old Ahamed.
The 40-minute conversation between Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and Sashi Kumar, during a debate in Kozhikode, made it an open space for free and fearless interaction.
Goodness collected in a bowl
The Seattle judge, James Robart, made his ruling effective immediately on Friday, suggesting that travel restrictions could be lifted straight away.
In the first match, Bhambri defeated Finn Tearney and in the second match Ramkumar Ramanathan outplayed Jose Statham.
Congress leaders T. Siddique, Mukul Wasnik, M.M. Hassan, KPCC chief V.M. Sudheeran, M.I. Shanavas, MLAs M.K. Raghavan and K.M Shaji pay tribute to former union minister E. Ahamed at League House on Wednesday. Photo: Abu Hashim
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan (C), CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (3rd R), MLAs A. Pradeepkumar (R), P.K. Kunhalikutty (2nd R) and CPM leader M.V. Jayarajan (L) pay their last respects to former union minister E. Ahamed at League House on Wednesday. Photo: Abu Hashim
Mortal remains of former union minister E Ahamed brought to IUML headquarters, League House, in Kozhikode on Wednesday evening. Photo: Abu Hashim
People wait outside the League House in Kozhikode to pay their last respects to former union minister E. Ahamed. Photo: Abu Hashim
Kerala transport minister A.K. Saseendran pays last respects to former union minister E. Ahamed at League House in Kozhikode on Thursday. Photo: Abu Hashim
A member of the Lok Sabha for more than 25 years and a member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly for 18 years, Ahamed was the president of the Indian Union Muslim League when he died at the age of 78. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Onmanorama
E Ahamed welcomed by P.K. Kunhalikutty (right) for a commerative meeting of Panakkad Syed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal. Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal is seen sitting near by. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Onmanorama
E Ahamed (left) is seen with IUML Kerala president Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal (right) and Malayala Manorama editor Philip Mathew. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Onmanorama
E. Ahamed (left) is seen as Dubai Ports International executive chairman Sultan Ahammed Bin Sulayem presents a momento to then Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh at the stone laying ceremony of Vallarpadam container terminal in Kochi. Photo: Tony Dominic/Onmanorama
Ahamed, the longest-serving Union minister from Kerala, was a key figure in India’s diplomatic relations with the Arab countries. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Onmanorama
A file photo of former central minister and Muslim League leader E. Ahamed MP from an event. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Onmanorama
Local manufacturing is expected to help Apple price its phones more competitively in India as it currently attracts 12.5 percent additional duty on imports.
In Punjab, 1.98 crore electors are eligible to vote to choose from among 1,145 candidates to elect a 117-member assembly, while 11 lakh voters will decide the fate of 250 nominees for the 40 seats in Goa.