4 Odisha cops killed in blast by Maoists
The explosion took place near Mungarbhumi on Sunki ghat, barely one km from Andhra Pradesh border, in the Maoist-affected Koraput district.
E mail
Password
Forgot your password ?
25°C
Haze
Realtors to launch more projects to cash in on the govt's aim to spur more people to buy Rs 30-50...
E. Ahamed had an unbroken run as a Member of Parliament ever since he made his debut to the Lok...
Yuzvendra Chahal has become the first Indian to take six wickets in a T20 match.
Anindya Chakravorty launched a desperate social media appeal to find Alina Chakravorty who...
Earlier, social media was abuzz with rumors that actress Namitha Pramod will be marrying Dhyan.
Priyadarshini Chatterjee loves being behind the camera as often as she is before it. Her favorite...
The explosion took place near Mungarbhumi on Sunki ghat, barely one km from Andhra Pradesh border, in the Maoist-affected Koraput district.
Realtors to launch more projects to cash in on the govt's aim to spur more people to buy Rs 30-50 lakh bracket houses.
Several police officials, mediapersons and political leaders were injured in the violence.
Sentiments also got a boost after finance minister Arun Jaitley proposed to bring down the fiscal deficit to 3.2 per cent of GDP from 3.5 percent.
In an official statement, the makers confirmed that Jyothika, Kajal and Samantha are the heroines of the film.
Goodness collected in a bowl
Scientists have confirmed the existence of a 'lost continent' under the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius that was left-over by the break-up of the supercontinent, Gondwana.
Yuzvendra Chahal has become the first Indian to take six wickets in a T20 match.
A member of the Lok Sabha for more than 25 years and a member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly for 18 years, Ahamed was the president of the Indian Union Muslim League when he died at the age of 78. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Onmanorama
E Ahamed welcomed by P.K. Kunhalikutty (right) for a commerative meeting of Panakkad Syed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal. Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal is seen sitting near by. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Onmanorama
E Ahamed (left) is seen with IUML Kerala president Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal (right) and Malayala Manorama editor Philip Mathew. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Onmanorama
E. Ahamed (left) is seen as Dubai Ports International executive chairman Sultan Ahammed Bin Sulayem presents a momento to then Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh at the stone laying ceremony of Vallarpadam container terminal in Kochi. Photo: Tony Dominic/Onmanorama
Ahamed, the longest-serving Union minister from Kerala, was a key figure in India’s diplomatic relations with the Arab countries. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Onmanorama
A file photo of former central minister and Muslim League leader E. Ahamed MP from an event. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Onmanorama
Throwing a fresh challenge to Akhilesh Yadav, his sidelined uncle Shivpal announced that he will float a party after election results are out on March 11 and threatened to back rebel candidates.